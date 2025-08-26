Geron Corporation $GERN Holdings Lowered by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Geron worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 384,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Geron by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GERN shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Geron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.19.

GERN stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 7.87. The stock has a market cap of $905.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. Geron Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.8250.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 53.52% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5455.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Geron Corporation will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

