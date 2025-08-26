Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.92.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL opened at $138.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.27 and a 200 day moving average of $111.25. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 12.64%.The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,288.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 19,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,501.28. This trade represents a 33.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $92,261.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,713.80. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,601 shares of company stock worth $1,726,874 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,304 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,870,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 24,475.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,192 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,249,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 751,255 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.