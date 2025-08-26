National Fuel Gas Company $NFG Stock Holdings Increased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,202 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas comprises approximately 1.3% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $118,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFG. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,515,000 after acquiring an additional 491,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 93.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 951,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,315,000 after acquiring an additional 460,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 98.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 715,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,672,000 after acquiring an additional 355,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,837,000 after acquiring an additional 279,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $20,892,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $86.7530 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average is $80.83. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. National Fuel Gas Company has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $89.82.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $531.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFG

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.