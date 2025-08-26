Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 4,850 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.48% of ITT worth $48,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in ITT by 3,513.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in ITT by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 72.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $5,994,792.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,536 shares in the company, valued at $49,022,031.36. The trade was a 10.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITT stock opened at $169.6250 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.64 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.99.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $972.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. ITT’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ITT from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price target on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.22.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

