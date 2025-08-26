Manulife Financial Corp $MFC Shares Acquired by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 178,700.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at $30.0850 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57. Manulife Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.70%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

