Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Stake Lifted by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 106.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,631 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 4,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.5% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 49,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $73.4190 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CP. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

