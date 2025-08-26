Reviewing TELUS (NYSE:TU) and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.4% of TELUS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of TELUS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TELUS and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS 0 6 1 0 2.14 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

TELUS presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.04%. Given TELUS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TELUS is more favorable than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A.

TELUS has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TELUS and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS 4.67% 9.10% 2.59% Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TELUS and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS $20.42 billion 1.23 $724.69 million $0.46 35.94 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A N/A N/A N/A ($3.12) -29.78

TELUS has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TELUS beats Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products. The Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segment provides digital customer experience and digital-enablement transformation solutions, including artificial intelligence and content management solutions. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

