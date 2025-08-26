Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $33,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 154,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQH. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $52.8750 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.99 and a one year high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,615.43. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $367,271.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,593.02. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,152. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

