Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Analysts at Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

VLTO opened at $107.4360 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.32. Veralto has a 52 week low of $83.86 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $85,266.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,938.15. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Veralto by 148.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

