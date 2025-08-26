Comparing Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) & Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) and Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Select Water Solutions and Enviri”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Water Solutions $1.45 billion 0.69 $30.64 million $0.31 26.81 Enviri $2.34 billion 0.39 -$127.97 million ($1.96) -5.73

Profitability

Select Water Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enviri. Enviri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Select Water Solutions and Enviri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Water Solutions 2.26% 3.69% 2.34% Enviri -7.02% -7.86% -1.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Select Water Solutions and Enviri, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Water Solutions 0 0 2 1 3.33 Enviri 0 1 0 0 2.00

Select Water Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.51%. Enviri has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.91%. Given Select Water Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Select Water Solutions is more favorable than Enviri.

Risk & Volatility

Select Water Solutions has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviri has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of Select Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Enviri shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Select Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Enviri shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Select Water Solutions beats Enviri on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services. The Water Infrastructure segment engages in the recycling, gathering, transferring, and disposal of water through a network of permanent pipeline infrastructure, semi-permanent pipeline infrastructure, water recycling facilities, earthen pits, water sources, and SWDs; provides solids management services; and develops, builds, and operates semi-permanent and permanent infrastructure solutions. The Chemical Technologies segment provides technical solutions, products, and services related to chemical applications in the oil and gas industry. This segment develops, manufactures, and manages logistics; and provides chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, and well completions for pressure pumpers and oil and gas producers, as well as offers production chemical solutions for underperforming wells, corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, well failure analysis, and lab services. It primarily serves oil and gas producers. The company was formerly known as Select Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to Select Water Solutions, Inc. in May 2023. Select Water Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Enviri

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris. This segment also produces and sells value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream, including road surfacing and materials, such as slag-based asphalt product under the SteelPhal brand; abrasives and roofing materials under the BLACK BEAUTY and SURE/CUT brand names; Metallurgical Additives; agriculture and turf products comprising soil conditioners and fertilizers under the CrossOver and AgrowSil brands; and cement additives. The Clean Earth segment provides specialty waste processing, treatment, recycling, and beneficial reuse solutions for waste needs, such as hazardous, non-hazardous, and contaminated soils and dredged materials to industrial, retail, healthcare, and construction industries. The company was formerly known as Harsco Corporation and changed its name to Enviri Corporation in June 2023. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

