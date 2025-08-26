Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) and Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Head to Head Contrast

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) and Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Albemarle and Johnson Matthey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albemarle 4 10 3 0 1.94 Johnson Matthey 0 2 0 0 2.00

Albemarle presently has a consensus target price of $90.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 10.04%. Given Albemarle’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Albemarle is more favorable than Johnson Matthey.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Albemarle has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Matthey has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Albemarle and Johnson Matthey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albemarle -18.61% -1.87% -0.89% Johnson Matthey N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Albemarle pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Johnson Matthey pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Albemarle pays out -17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Albemarle has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Albemarle and Johnson Matthey”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albemarle $4.99 billion 1.94 -$1.18 billion ($9.32) -8.84 Johnson Matthey $14.89 billion 0.29 $475.91 million N/A N/A

Johnson Matthey has higher revenue and earnings than Albemarle.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Albemarle shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Albemarle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Albemarle beats Johnson Matthey on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services. The Specialties segment provides bromine-based specialty chemicals, including elemental bromine, alkyl and inorganic bromides, brominated powdered activated carbon, and other bromine fine chemicals; lithium specialties, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride; develops and manufactures cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications that include airbag initiators. The Ketjen segment offers clean fuels technologies (CFT), which is composed of hydroprocessing catalysts (HPC) together with isomerization and akylation catalysts; fluidized catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts and additives; and performance catalyst solutions (PCS), which is composed of organometallics and curatives. The company serves the energy storage, petroleum refining, consumer electronics, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, and crop protection markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.