AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley started coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $15.6160 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.04 and a beta of 1.35. AvePoint has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $20.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04.

In other AvePoint news, Director Jeff Epstein sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $9,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,157,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,733,614.07. The trade was a 30.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $655,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,190,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,308,901.82. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,950 in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the first quarter worth $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 621.7% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 68.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

