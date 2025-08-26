Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 351,440 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,440 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $66,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 10.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 42,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

LRCX opened at $101.28 on Tuesday. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

