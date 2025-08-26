Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $365.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.82.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $299.3010 on Tuesday. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $256.89 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.79. The company has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 360.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.