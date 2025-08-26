The Boeing Company $BA Shares Bought by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $226.75 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69. The company has a market cap of $171.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.72.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

