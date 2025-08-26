Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 385 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WEC. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $107.0330 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.89 and a 1 year high of $111.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 68.39%.

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $3,875,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 274,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,447,317.37. The trade was a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $444,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,113.57. This trade represents a 40.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

