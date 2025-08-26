Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 2,299 Shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 315,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $23,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 132.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 52.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $113.3910 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day moving average of $91.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.14 and a twelve month high of $121.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $414.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 51.74%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

