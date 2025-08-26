Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Sells 3,098 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,666.7% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

