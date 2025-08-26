Teton Advisors Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stake in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. $DSGR

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. Distribution Solutions Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Distribution Solutions Group were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 64,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Up 0.0%

DSGR stock opened at $33.2650 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Distribution Solutions Group ( NASDAQ:DSGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.22%.The business had revenue of $502.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Distribution Solutions Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

