Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Trims Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lessened its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 652.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $66.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

