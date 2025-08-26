Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Gorman-Rupp Company (The) $GRC

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp makes up approximately 1.1% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Gorman-Rupp worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 42.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.40. Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.69%.The firm had revenue of $179.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

