Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Marine Products Corporation $MPX

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Marine Products comprises approximately 1.3% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,628 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in Marine Products by 1.0% during the first quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 313,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Marine Products by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 265,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 39,418 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 36,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPX stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.93. Marine Products Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52.

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marine Products Corporation will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

