Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. $SAMG

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $16.6440 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

