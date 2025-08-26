Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,752 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.54. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

