Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 24,000 Shares of Graham Corporation $GHM

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Graham by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth $814,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Graham by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Graham by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of GHM stock opened at $49.3170 on Tuesday. Graham Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.50 million, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Graham had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. Graham has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Graham Corporation will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GHM. Maxim Group raised shares of Graham to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Graham to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graham has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

