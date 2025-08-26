Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 2,600 Shares of Capital City Bank Group $CCBG

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Capital City Bank Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of Capital City Bank Group worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8,208.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $42.8550 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $731.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.41. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.35 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCBG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

