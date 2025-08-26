Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 26,000 StoneCo Ltd. $STNE

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,764,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 9,099.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Zacks Research raised StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Santander raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $15.4330 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $643.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

