Greycroft LP Purchases 2,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Greycroft LP grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up 0.9% of Greycroft LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greycroft LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 593,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,850,000 after buying an additional 242,846 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $832,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 70.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,898. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $74,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 202,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,242,669.76. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,693,339 shares of company stock valued at $224,438,616. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.72.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of ABNB opened at $127.7080 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.49. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

