Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. $AI

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 2,744.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in C3.ai by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

AI stock opened at $17.0760 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.98. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $45.08.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 74.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. C3.ai has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 17,689 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $441,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 166,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,801.28. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 577,678 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $9,693,436.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,973,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,896,538.16. The trade was a 16.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,256,269 shares of company stock valued at $53,241,984. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

