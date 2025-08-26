Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,700 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $55.0360 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NVO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

