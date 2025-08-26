The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Purchased by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 4,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $117.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.