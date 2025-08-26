The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $10,504,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.3% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 363.0% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 30,926 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3,863.7% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 99,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after buying an additional 96,708 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNC opened at $200.8050 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.23.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Oppenheimer raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

