Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,176 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $25,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $103.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average is $104.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $150.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $934.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.36 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 15.22%.The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHDN

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.