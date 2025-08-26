Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. $DKL

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $2,254,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Up 0.5%

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $43.4740 on Tuesday. Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 1,224.47%. The business had revenue of $246.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $48,659.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,135.61. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,884 shares of company stock worth $82,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKL. Wall Street Zen lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho raised Delek Logistics Partners to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek Logistics Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

