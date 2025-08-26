Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $29,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $200.8050 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.23.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

