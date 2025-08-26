Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 60.84%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

