Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,965 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

