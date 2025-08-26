Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. $GSBD Shares Sold by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 84,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 52,406 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 24,687 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 418,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,172 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 125,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 105,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,131 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSBD shares. Zacks Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

GSBD opened at $11.3450 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.55 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 36.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,743.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.59%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

