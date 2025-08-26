Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp. $HLMN

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,052 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned 0.58% of Hillman Solutions worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 1,911.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

HLMN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

HLMN stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.01 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hillman Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Aaron Jerrod Parker sold 4,532 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $44,685.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,253.48. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

