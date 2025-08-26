Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,156,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VDE stock opened at $124.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.10. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $103.07 and a twelve month high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.