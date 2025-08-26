Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,109 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.2% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $59.67.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.