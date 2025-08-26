Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 66,833 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,833 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $157.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $372.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.31. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,076 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $167,587.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,373,743. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,906,783 shares of company stock valued at $282,471,442 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

