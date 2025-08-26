Keurig Dr Pepper’s (KDP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director De Ven Michael G. Van bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.20 per share, with a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 679,601 shares of company stock valued at $22,508,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,012,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,338,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,882,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $568,525,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,467,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,608,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412,494 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

