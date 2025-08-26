Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in RTX by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in RTX by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,075,000 after purchasing an additional 936,953 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA increased its position in RTX by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $156.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $158.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.65. The stock has a market cap of $209.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price target on shares of RTX and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

In other RTX news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,589 shares of company stock worth $7,126,389. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

