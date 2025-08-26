Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,974 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $46,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $69.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $70.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

