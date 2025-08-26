Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 10,744 Shares of Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,744 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 241.2% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 216,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after acquiring an additional 152,721 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Natera by 83.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 1,857.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.19.

Natera stock opened at $162.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.94. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -85.06 and a beta of 1.76. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.57 and a twelve month high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.The company had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $471,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,922,509.35. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $719,480.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,628.48. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,705 shares of company stock worth $8,743,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

