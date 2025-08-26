Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Sold by Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd

Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for 15.3% of Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $46,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Newmont by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,014,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,783 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,934,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,458,000 after purchasing an additional 191,940 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,748,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,936,000 after purchasing an additional 228,116 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,407,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,278 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,772,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,237 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Up 0.6%

NEM opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $71.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Newmont from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $132,221.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,715.16. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,472.30. The trade was a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,251. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

