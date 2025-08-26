Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Announces Earnings Results

Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ping An Insurance Co. of China had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PNGAY opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ping An Insurance Co. of China has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.35.

About Ping An Insurance Co. of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

