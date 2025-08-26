Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Announces Earnings Results

Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ping An Insurance Co. of China had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 10.42%.
Ping An Insurance Co. of China Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PNGAY opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ping An Insurance Co. of China has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.35.
About Ping An Insurance Co. of China
