Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Sunday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This is a 8.3% increase from Metrics Income Opportunities Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $681.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60.

