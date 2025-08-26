Russel Metals Inc. (RUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

TSE:RUS opened at C$41.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$34.62 and a 1-year high of C$46.87.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUS shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$54.50 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.20.

About Russel Metals

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.